Bangladesh Set for Historic Polls: Yunus Charts Path to Democracy

In a pivotal announcement, Bangladesh's interim government chief, Muhammad Yunus, confirmed that national elections would be conducted by April 2026, despite pressures from political groups to advance the date to December. Yunus, addressing the nation on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha, highlighted the importance of conducting peaceful and inclusive polls, stressing reforms to safeguard future democracy.

Yunus emphasized the interim government's mission of achieving justice and institutional reform, outlining the necessity of good governance. The government is trying leaders of the previous administration, accused of crimes against humanity, in absentia. These actions stem from violence under the deposed Awami League, as the new National Citizen Party looms in Bangladesh's political landscape.

Criticism continues from former prime minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party and others demanding earlier election dates, while national tension over governance persists. Despite discord within the army ranks, Yunus maintains that achieving a fair electoral environment remains the priority to prevent historical election-related crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)