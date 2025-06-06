Political Tensions Rise Over Karnataka Stampede Tragedy

In a serious accusation, Karnataka BJP general secretary P Rajeev has lodged a police complaint targeting top government figures over a fatal stampede incident. The complaint names Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara over the tragic event linked to IPL celebrations.

The stampede occurred when fans swarmed Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore for RCB's IPL victory event, resulting in 11 fatalities and injuries to 56 others. Rajeev claims that the state's leaders misused their power for political gain, directly contributing to the chaos and subsequent deaths.

The BJP leader is demanding accountability, insisting that negligence and the misuse of public resources by the government led to inadequate crowd management. The complaint criticizes the suspension of the Bengaluru police commissioner while seeking a legal and transparent inquiry into the issue.