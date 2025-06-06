Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Karnataka Stampede Tragedy

Karnataka BJP general secretary, P Rajeev, has filed a police complaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara regarding a stampede that claimed 11 lives during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations. Rajeev alleges political motives and negligence resulting in the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:57 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over Karnataka Stampede Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a serious accusation, Karnataka BJP general secretary P Rajeev has lodged a police complaint targeting top government figures over a fatal stampede incident. The complaint names Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara over the tragic event linked to IPL celebrations.

The stampede occurred when fans swarmed Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore for RCB's IPL victory event, resulting in 11 fatalities and injuries to 56 others. Rajeev claims that the state's leaders misused their power for political gain, directly contributing to the chaos and subsequent deaths.

The BJP leader is demanding accountability, insisting that negligence and the misuse of public resources by the government led to inadequate crowd management. The complaint criticizes the suspension of the Bengaluru police commissioner while seeking a legal and transparent inquiry into the issue.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025