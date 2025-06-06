Arrest of Six-Year-Old Highlights Myanmar's Spiraling Conflict

In a shocking development, Myanmar security forces have arrested a six-year-old girl along with 15 others in connection to the assassination of a retired high-ranking army officer, according to state media reports on Friday. The arrest follows the killing of former Brigadier General Cho Tun Aung in Yangon.

The Golden Valley Warriors, a self-styled militant group, have claimed responsibility for the assassination, denoting it as part of their ongoing struggle against the military regime. This incident is the latest in a series of attacks on figures associated with Myanmar's ruling military since the coup of February 2021, which resulted in the ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

Among the arrested is Lin Latt Shwe, the young daughter of the alleged assassin, and other individuals including a private hospital owner accused of aiding the attacker. The group states Cho Tun Aung was complicit in atrocities, highlighting the ongoing civil war's toll on Myanmar's society, with frequent accusations against the military for human rights abuses.

