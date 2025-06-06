Left Menu

Arrest of Six-Year-Old Highlights Myanmar's Spiraling Conflict

In Myanmar, security forces have detained a six-year-old girl and 15 others in connection with the assassination of retired Brigadier General Cho Tun Aung. The killing, claimed by the Golden Valley Warriors, underscores ongoing violence linked to the 2021 military coup, with widespread arrests and accusations against the ruling military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 06-06-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 22:07 IST
Arrest of Six-Year-Old Highlights Myanmar's Spiraling Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a shocking development, Myanmar security forces have arrested a six-year-old girl along with 15 others in connection to the assassination of a retired high-ranking army officer, according to state media reports on Friday. The arrest follows the killing of former Brigadier General Cho Tun Aung in Yangon.

The Golden Valley Warriors, a self-styled militant group, have claimed responsibility for the assassination, denoting it as part of their ongoing struggle against the military regime. This incident is the latest in a series of attacks on figures associated with Myanmar's ruling military since the coup of February 2021, which resulted in the ouster of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

Among the arrested is Lin Latt Shwe, the young daughter of the alleged assassin, and other individuals including a private hospital owner accused of aiding the attacker. The group states Cho Tun Aung was complicit in atrocities, highlighting the ongoing civil war's toll on Myanmar's society, with frequent accusations against the military for human rights abuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025