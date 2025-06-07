Left Menu

Court Drama: AP, White House Access Clash Intensifies

A U.S. appeals court has paused a lower court's ruling that the Associated Press (AP) should have access to White House media events. This decision follows AP's lawsuit after its coverage of the Gulf of Mexico led to restricted access. The issue raises questions about media freedom and presidential discretion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 02:11 IST
Donald Trump

The Associated Press faces new challenges in covering White House events as a U.S. appeals court rules against granting them access. This ruling contradicts a prior decision demanding equal opportunities for AP journalists.

The conflict escalated when the White House restricted AP's media access, following their insistence on calling the Gulf of Mexico by its traditional name, despite President Trump's preference for 'Gulf of America.' The AP's response to this was a lawsuit claiming First Amendment violations against the administration.

This legal battle highlights ongoing tensions between journalistic freedom and presidential authority as the AP seeks equitable access like other media houses. The outcome could reshape press-White House dynamics significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

