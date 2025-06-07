Court Drama: AP, White House Access Clash Intensifies

The Associated Press faces new challenges in covering White House events as a U.S. appeals court rules against granting them access. This ruling contradicts a prior decision demanding equal opportunities for AP journalists.

The conflict escalated when the White House restricted AP's media access, following their insistence on calling the Gulf of Mexico by its traditional name, despite President Trump's preference for 'Gulf of America.' The AP's response to this was a lawsuit claiming First Amendment violations against the administration.

This legal battle highlights ongoing tensions between journalistic freedom and presidential authority as the AP seeks equitable access like other media houses. The outcome could reshape press-White House dynamics significantly.

