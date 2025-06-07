Trump Uncertain on Sanctions Against Russia

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he is still deliberating over the deployment of sanctions against Russia, currently under consideration by the U.S. Senate. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump commented, "I haven't decided to use it, I'll use it if it's necessary."

The U.S. Senate is evaluating a proposed bill that aims to enforce stringent sanctions on Russia due to its military actions in Ukraine. The legislation would also impose secondary sanctions on countries that continue to trade with Russia despite the measures.

The potential sanctions have sparked significant debate, reflecting the complex geopolitical dynamics at play. Trump's remarks suggest a cautious approach, highlighting the administration's ongoing evaluation of the international consequences such actions might entail.