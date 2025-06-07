Republicans Push to Roll Back Democratic Policies: A Legislative Tug-of-War

The Republican Party is making strategic moves to undo significant legislative achievements from Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, despite potential political backlash. Their bill seeks not only to extend tax breaks from Trump's first tenure but also to unravel key Democratic policies.

The passage of the bill in the House marks a concerted effort to rescind major parts of Obamacare and Biden's green energy incentives. However, concerns about its impact on healthcare and energy sectors are causing friction within the GOP, as lawmakers face pressure from businesses and constituents dependent on these programs.

Tensions are high as the bill heads to the Senate. Despite support among some Republicans, intra-party disagreements on Medicaid and tax benefits threaten the bill's future. With mounting public pressure, the GOP faces an uphill battle in achieving their legislative goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)