Pope Leo to Visit Argentina: A New Diplomatic Chapter Begins

Argentina's President Javier Milei met Pope Leo at the Vatican to discuss the pontiff's planned visit to Argentina, marking a potential shift in diplomatic relations. The visit might occur next year, coinciding with a regional tour. Discussions also covered socioeconomic issues and energy agreements with Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:52 IST
Pope Leo to Visit Argentina: A New Diplomatic Chapter Begins
Pope Leo

Argentina's President Javier Milei, during an official meeting at the Vatican, confirmed that Pope Leo will visit Argentina. This marks a significant moment as it suggests a new chapter in diplomatic relations between the Vatican and the South American country.

The anticipated papal visit, expected next year, would include stops in Uruguay and Peru where Pope Leo had previously resided. This engagement comes after Milei's absence at the church's head inauguration due to local obligations.

The Vatican reported discussions that were "cordial", highlighting shared concerns on socioeconomic progress and tackling poverty. Milei also engaged in signing an energy agreement with Italy, indicating strengthening international ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

