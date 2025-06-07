Political Turmoil: Imran Khan's PTI Threatens New Protest Movement

A senior government official has dismissed the potential for success of a protest movement led by Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from behind bars. Rana Sanaullah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, highlighted the political challenges facing PTI after threats from the party to organize a large-scale protest.

Notably, PTI's leadership, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has vowed to launch these protests following Eid Al-Adha. They demand Khan's release, who has been in Adiala Jail since August 2023. Sanaullah urges PTI to engage in dialogue with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government to resolve pressing national issues such as economic stability.

Sanullah firmly stated that the government would prevent any repeat of past protest violence, underscoring the need for PTI to move beyond the protests and seek political negotiations instead. While PTI plans for impending protests, the government expresses scepticism about the party's ability to execute their movement effectively in the current political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)