Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Diplomatic Failures Following Pahalgam Attack

The Congress party has accused the Modi government of failing to diplomatically isolate Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. Criticism centers on international support and aid to Pakistan, including actions by China, the World Bank, and the UN. Leaders urge more robust foreign policies and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:57 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi Government Over Diplomatic Failures Following Pahalgam Attack
The Congress party launched a scathing critique of the Modi government on Saturday, condemning its failure to diplomatically isolate Pakistan after a terror attack in Pahalgam. Congress' media head, Pawan Khera, described the lack of strong international action as a 'criminal betrayal' of Indian soldiers and citizens.

Khera highlighted what he called diplomatic blunders, noting that despite the attack, China provided Pakistan with advanced jets and missiles, while international bodies like the World Bank and ADB increased aid. The United Nations compounding the issue by naming Pakistan as Vice-Chair of the Anti-Terrorism Committee shortly thereafter.

The Congress party is calling for urgent introspection on India's foreign policy, questioning why attacks continue unabated and demanding explanations for US President Trump's ceasefire claims. The leaders urge a special parliamentary session to address these pressing international diplomatic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

