Trump's Balancing Act: Domestic and Foreign Policy Under Scrutiny

President Donald Trump delivered a State of the Union address that largely emphasized domestic issues, while defending his foreign policy to an American public increasingly wary of his international priorities. Amid growing economic concerns, Trump's speech aimed to reaffirm his commitment to 'America First' policies domestically and internationally.

Trump highlighted his administration's achievements, such as the ceasefire in Gaza and the capture of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, positioning them as significant victories. On Iran, he justified the potential for military action, despite previous U.S. strikes, due to Iran's continued nuclear ambitions.

The speech also marked the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Trump reiterating efforts to end the conflict. In the Western Hemisphere, Trump's aggressive policies, including oil deals from Venezuela and military actions, are seen as a modern Monroe Doctrine, aiming to bolster U.S. influence and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)