Left Menu

Trump's Balancing Act: Domestic and Foreign Policy Under Scrutiny

President Donald Trump's recent State of the Union address focused on both domestic and foreign policy. He highlighted achievements like a fragile Gaza ceasefire and capturing Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, while addressing criticisms on Iran and Ukraine. Trump's aggressive stance in the Western Hemisphere was also noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:22 IST
Trump's Balancing Act: Domestic and Foreign Policy Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump delivered a State of the Union address that largely emphasized domestic issues, while defending his foreign policy to an American public increasingly wary of his international priorities. Amid growing economic concerns, Trump's speech aimed to reaffirm his commitment to 'America First' policies domestically and internationally.

Trump highlighted his administration's achievements, such as the ceasefire in Gaza and the capture of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro, positioning them as significant victories. On Iran, he justified the potential for military action, despite previous U.S. strikes, due to Iran's continued nuclear ambitions.

The speech also marked the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Trump reiterating efforts to end the conflict. In the Western Hemisphere, Trump's aggressive policies, including oil deals from Venezuela and military actions, are seen as a modern Monroe Doctrine, aiming to bolster U.S. influence and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

 India
2
Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

 India
3
Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at National Arogya Fair opening at Shegaon in Maharashtra.

Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at...

 India
4
Medicinal plant farming improves financial condition of famers and improves soil health: President Murmu at Shegaon in Maharashtra.

Medicinal plant farming improves financial condition of famers and improves ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026