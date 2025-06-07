Kharkiv Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Assault Intensifies
Russian attacks on Kharkiv have intensified, resulting in multiple casualties and raising tensions between Moscow and Kyiv. The Ukrainian city faced a barrage of missiles and drones, with subsequent aerial bombings compounding the devastation. The ongoing conflict also sees disputes over a planned prisoner swap, highlighting the fragile state of peace efforts.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a grim escalation of the conflict, Russian forces unleashed a lethal assault on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing at least four and wounding over two dozen others on Saturday. The city, Ukraine's second-largest, was subjected to a massive drone and missile strike in the early hours, followed by aerial bombings in the afternoon, intensifying the already dire situation.
The relentless attacks, described as "the most powerful" since the invasion began, have sparked further tensions between Moscow and Kyiv, especially as both sides accuse each other of undermining plans for a major prisoner exchange. An attempt for peace negotiation remains stagnant, as no significant breakthroughs have been achieved during recent talks.
Residents of Kharkiv shared harrowing accounts of their narrow escapes and efforts to combat the fires triggered by the strikes. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have called for increased pressure on Moscow to halt the killing spree, with the air force reporting a significant number of Russian missiles and drones intercepted overnight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Drone Warfare: Ukraine and Russia
Drone Strikes Disrupt Moscow's Air Travel Amid Indian Delegation's Visit
Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Aid Blockade and Airstrike Casualties
Drone Attack: Indian MPs' Flight Faces Mid-Air Delay
PTM Activist Condemns Drone Strikes, Accuses Pakistan Army of Targeting Pashtuns