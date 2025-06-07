India and Germany Forge United Front Against Terrorism

Germany has reaffirmed its commitment to stand in solidarity with India in its ongoing battle against terrorism. This declaration was made during the visit of an Indian Parliamentary delegation, which emphasized India's zero-tolerance stance following the recent Pahalgam attack.

The delegation was led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and made it clear to German political leaders that India's position on terrorism remains firm. The discussions revolved around enhancing the multifaceted India-Germany Strategic Partnership and maintaining a rules-based international order grounded in democratic principles.

The visit concluded positively, with Germany expressing its unwavering support for India's efforts. The Indian Embassy reported that the delegation's message resonated well with German leadership, reinforcing the strategic ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)