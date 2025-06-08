Unrest in Imphal: Protests Erupt Over Detained Leader
Protests erupted in Imphal following the reported detention of a Meitei outfit leader. Demonstrators lit fires on roads demanding his release. Security forces were called to manage the unrest. BJP MP Leishemba Sanajaoba made a plea for peace amid the tension, questioning the actions of the authorities.
Parts of Imphal witnessed intense protests on Saturday night after news emerged about the detention of a leader affiliated with the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol.
Protesters ignited tyres and old furniture on roads in Kwakeithel and Uripok, calling for the leader's immediate release. Authorities increased security deployments to regain control of the situation, yet refrained from disclosing the detained leader's identity or the charges involved.
A video featuring BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba circulated on social media, showing him engaging with security forces. He reportedly remarked on the efforts towards peace and criticized the decision to detain the leader, suggesting his own arrest alongside the accompanying MLA as an alternative.
