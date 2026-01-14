Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil
Venezuelan journalist and politician Roland Carreño, linked to the opposition party Voluntad Popular, has been released from prison as part of an ongoing process. Arrested initially in 2020, Carreño faced re-arrest in 2024. Human rights advocates highlight the existence of about 900 political prisoners in Venezuela.
Venezuelan journalist union SNTP has confirmed the release of Roland Carreño, a prominent journalist and political figure, amidst a series of prisoner releases in the country.
Carreño, once the operations director for the opposition party Voluntad Popular, was first detained in October 2020, and despite a release in 2023, he was subsequently re-arrested in 2024. This development is part of a broader government initiative, albeit progressing at a sluggish pace according to advocacy groups.
Human rights organizations have urged further action, citing the over 900 political prisoners still held in Venezuela, spotlighting the ongoing challenges within the nation's political landscape.
