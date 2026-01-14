Left Menu

Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

Venezuelan journalist and politician Roland Carreño, linked to the opposition party Voluntad Popular, has been released from prison as part of an ongoing process. Arrested initially in 2020, Carreño faced re-arrest in 2024. Human rights advocates highlight the existence of about 900 political prisoners in Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:54 IST
Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

Venezuelan journalist union SNTP has confirmed the release of Roland Carreño, a prominent journalist and political figure, amidst a series of prisoner releases in the country.

Carreño, once the operations director for the opposition party Voluntad Popular, was first detained in October 2020, and despite a release in 2023, he was subsequently re-arrested in 2024. This development is part of a broader government initiative, albeit progressing at a sluggish pace according to advocacy groups.

Human rights organizations have urged further action, citing the over 900 political prisoners still held in Venezuela, spotlighting the ongoing challenges within the nation's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Transitions, and Trade Talks

Sports Highlights: Triumphs, Transitions, and Trade Talks

 Global
2
US says it's moving into next phase of Gaza ceasefire plan involving disarming Hamas, rebuilding and daily governance, reports AP.

US says it's moving into next phase of Gaza ceasefire plan involving disarmi...

 Global
3
French Government Sidesteps No-Confidence Votes Amid Mercosur Controversy

French Government Sidesteps No-Confidence Votes Amid Mercosur Controversy

 Global
4
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026