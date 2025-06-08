WorldPride Parade in Washington: Celebration Amidst Defiance

LGBTQ+ individuals and allies gathered in Washington for a colorful parade celebrating WorldPride, while also protesting President Trump's policies on queer rights. The vibrant procession passed near the White House, emphasizing both celebration and defiance.

The event saw attendees protectively rallying around the LGBTQ+ community's rights, pledging to resist the rollback spearheaded by the federal administration. This included a strong presence of patriotic military veterans and local police supporting inclusivity.

The parade signified personal growth for many attendees. Notable among them was Carrie Blanton, who reconciled her faith with support for LGBTQ+ rights, reflecting the broader push for acceptance and equality amidst political division.

(With inputs from agencies.)