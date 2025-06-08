Telangana's Cabinet Expansion: A Push for Social Justice

In a significant development, three Congress MLAs—G Vivek Venkata Swamy, Adluri Laxman Kumar, and Vakiti Srihari—were sworn in as new ministers in the Telangana government. This marks the first cabinet expansion under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's leadership.

The oath of office was administered by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan. Prominent political figures, including the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues, were present during the occasion. This induction concludes weeks of speculation and discussion over the expansion of the cabinet and filling existing vacancies.

Notably, this cabinet expansion reflects the ruling Congress's focus on social justice, as the new ministers represent diverse communities. This decision follows consultations between Chief Minister Reddy and Congress leaders, ensuring that the appointments were aligned with the party's strategic goals.