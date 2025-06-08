Left Menu

Electrocution Tragedy Amidst Nilambur Bypoll Ignites Political Sparks

A teenager's electrocution from an illegal wild boar trap in Kerala has ignited political turmoil ahead of the Nilambur bypoll. The incident, resulting in the death of student Jithu and injuries to two others, has led to heated exchanges between political parties, focusing on administrative accountability and potential political conspiracies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic electrocution incident involving a teenager has sparked a political storm in Kerala, just days ahead of the Nilambur assembly bypoll. The victim, Ananthu alias Jithu, was killed after encountering a live wire from an illegal electric fence aimed at trapping wild boars.

The ruling LDF and opposition UDF clashed over the incident's implications. The UDF staged protests, labeling the death a 'government-sponsored murder' and blaming the administration's negligence. Meanwhile, state Forest Minister A K Saseendran termed it a 'political conspiracy,' suggesting a plot to sway public sentiment before the bypoll.

As tensions escalate, the Kerala State Electricity Board and various leaders demanded comprehensive investigations to establish the facts, while accusations and political ambition fuel the ongoing debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

