Modi's Political Resurgence: Defying the Odds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term inauguration followed a surprising political setback for the BJP, which lost its majority in the Lok Sabha elections, contrary to campaign expectations. Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders initially anticipated political turbulence, highlighting BJP's reliance on unpredictable allies.

However, one year into Modi's third term, he remains firmly in control, with allies expressing strong support. The BJP has recaptured lost momentum, winning crucial assembly polls, even securing Delhi after 26 years, diminishing the Congress and INDIA bloc's optimistic resurgence.

Political analyst Manoj Kumar notes Modi's unmatched leadership and strategic maneuvering, stressing that despite opposition challenges, Modi's charisma and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' welfare model keep him skeptical. The BJP's legislative successes, like the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, emphasize its dominance, setting the stage for upcoming battles in key states.

(With inputs from agencies.)