Left Menu

Modi's Political Resurgence: Defying the Odds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, securing a third term despite a reduced majority, has reasserted his political dominance. His leadership, bolstered by alliances and assembly wins, overshadows the fragmented opposition. Operation Sindoor and welfare models reinforce Modi's image, and the BJP readies for future electoral battles in key states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 15:26 IST
Modi's Political Resurgence: Defying the Odds
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term inauguration followed a surprising political setback for the BJP, which lost its majority in the Lok Sabha elections, contrary to campaign expectations. Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders initially anticipated political turbulence, highlighting BJP's reliance on unpredictable allies.

However, one year into Modi's third term, he remains firmly in control, with allies expressing strong support. The BJP has recaptured lost momentum, winning crucial assembly polls, even securing Delhi after 26 years, diminishing the Congress and INDIA bloc's optimistic resurgence.

Political analyst Manoj Kumar notes Modi's unmatched leadership and strategic maneuvering, stressing that despite opposition challenges, Modi's charisma and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' welfare model keep him skeptical. The BJP's legislative successes, like the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, emphasize its dominance, setting the stage for upcoming battles in key states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025