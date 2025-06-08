Left Menu

Mali Political Activist Released After Abduction

Alassane Abba, a leading political activist and former secretary-general of Mali's Codem party, was released after a month in captivity. Abba was abducted by suspected intelligence services following his criticism of the ruling junta's dictatorship and failure to hold elections. The incident highlights Mali's ongoing political instability.

Alassane Abba, a prominent political activist in Mali, has been released after spending a month in captivity. His family announced his release on Sunday, revealing that he was found dropped off along a road in Mali's capital city, Bamako, last Thursday.

According to Abba's son, Alhousseini Jannatta Alassane, no official confirmation has been provided about the involvement of intelligence services, but they suspect their involvement in the kidnapping. The abduction followed Abba's outspoken criticism of the ruling junta's crackdown on civic rights and the failure to conduct elections since the 2021 coup.

The incident occurred amid mounting discontent in Mali, with pro-democracy protests criticizing the military government's autocratic rule. This West African nation has experienced political and security instability, witnessing two military coups since 2020 and escalating insurgency threats by jihadi groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

