Owaisi's Stand: Upholding Democracy and Legal Routes

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi expressed optimism about his party's performance in the upcoming Bihar elections. He reiterated the importance of adhering to legal processes, criticizing vigilantism. With a candidate announced in Bahadurganj, Owaisi highlighted the recent switch of AIMIM MLAs to RJD, stressing democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 22:27 IST
Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has voiced his hope for a successful outcome in the forthcoming Bihar Legislative Assembly elections for his party's candidates. He commended the efforts of Akhtarul Iman, the head of AIMIM's Bihar unit, during an Eid Milap event held at the party's headquarters.

The party has already announced its candidate for the Bahadurganj constituency. Last year, four out of five AIMIM MLAs elected in Bihar switched allegiance to the RJD, highlighting internal party dynamics. Owaisi addressed concerns over organizations taking law into their own hands during Bakrid, stressing it undermines the rule of law and the Constitution.

Owaisi remarked that any grievances should be resolved through legal channels rather than vigilantism, as such practices pose a threat to the democratic fabric of the nation. His comments highlighted attempts by some groups to halt alleged illegal cattle transportation before Bakrid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

