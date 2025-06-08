Left Menu

Trump, Musk Clash Over GOP Tax Policy: Speaker Stands Firm

Speaker Mike Johnson defended the GOP's tax bill after Elon Musk's criticism, emphasizing it aims to assist Americans despite Musk's dissent. Johnson downplayed Musk's influence, asserting the legislation promotes economic growth contrary to CBO forecasts. The Trump-Musk disagreement highlights differences in economic strategy within Republican circles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 23:05 IST
Trump, Musk Clash Over GOP Tax Policy: Speaker Stands Firm
Mike Johnson
  • Country:
  • United States

In a notably assertive stance, Speaker Mike Johnson aligned with President Donald Trump on Sunday amid the fallout with billionaire Elon Musk over the GOP's tax policy bill.

The House Speaker, a prominent ally of Trump, dismissed Musk's critique, emphasizing that the legislation's aim is to support hardworking Americans rather than satisfy the billionaire entrepreneur.

In the political skirmish, Musk labeled the bill an 'abomination' threatening the U.S. economy, advocating for public opposition as it awaits a Senate vote. However, Johnson downplayed the impact, stressing that GOP policies favor economic growth, countering the CBO's grim deficit projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

