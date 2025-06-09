Renaming Dibrugarh Airport Sparks Debate in Assam Assembly

The Assam Assembly's effort to rename Dibrugarh airport in honor of Bhupen Hazarika was marred by controversy, as opposition members disrupted proceedings with protests.

Transport Minister Jogen Mohan's proposal to rebrand the airport was met with resistance, with Congress and AIUDF legislators voicing concerns over unrelated issues.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary had to intervene, resulting in a temporary adjournment of the assembly session, highlighting the deep-seated tensions surrounding immigration debates in the state.