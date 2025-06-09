Left Menu

11 Years of Change: The Modi Government's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, marking its 11th anniversary, is praised by BJP president J P Nadda for its positive impact and reforms. Nadda criticizes opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, affirming the government's stability and efforts towards a 'Viksit Bharat'. Key achievements include socio-economic reforms and enhanced international reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:29 IST
11 Years of Change: The Modi Government's Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 11-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is hailed as a transformative period, according to BJP president J P Nadda. Speaking at a press conference, Nadda emphasized the government's achievements in making India accountable and responsive, addressing divisive politics, and ending the corruption that marked previous regimes.

Nadda critiqued opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him as 'irresponsible' for his allegations against the government. He expressed confidence in the government's stability despite opposition doubts following the BJP's recent electoral setback. Modi's governance, he claims, has laid the foundation for a developed India, with strong public participation.

Highlighting key initiatives such as the repeal of Article 370 and economic reforms, Nadda said the government's measures have lifted millions out of poverty, gaining international acclaim. He asserted Modi's proactive approach to national challenges and anticipated the government's continued success in its future terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025