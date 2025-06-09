11 Years of Change: The Modi Government's Legacy

The 11-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is hailed as a transformative period, according to BJP president J P Nadda. Speaking at a press conference, Nadda emphasized the government's achievements in making India accountable and responsive, addressing divisive politics, and ending the corruption that marked previous regimes.

Nadda critiqued opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, labeling him as 'irresponsible' for his allegations against the government. He expressed confidence in the government's stability despite opposition doubts following the BJP's recent electoral setback. Modi's governance, he claims, has laid the foundation for a developed India, with strong public participation.

Highlighting key initiatives such as the repeal of Article 370 and economic reforms, Nadda said the government's measures have lifted millions out of poverty, gaining international acclaim. He asserted Modi's proactive approach to national challenges and anticipated the government's continued success in its future terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)