Karol Nawrocki: Strengthening Regional Ties with Hungary
Poland's newly elected president, Karol Nawrocki, emphasizes Hungary’s importance as a partner. He aims to enhance regional cooperation within the Visegrad Group amid political shifts in Poland. Nawrocki's victory aligns him with key figures like Viktor Orban and U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a shift in Poland's political landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:40 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland's new president, Karol Nawrocki, is focusing on fortifying alliances with Hungary following his narrow election victory.
Notably eurosceptic, Nawrocki discussed his ambitions for regional integration with the Visegrad Group in his first international interview.
His win is seen as a setback for Poland's liberal coalition, aligning with figures like Hungary's Viktor Orban and reshaping Warsaw's foreign policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement