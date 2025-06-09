Karol Nawrocki: Strengthening Regional Ties with Hungary

Poland's new president, Karol Nawrocki, is focusing on fortifying alliances with Hungary following his narrow election victory.

Notably eurosceptic, Nawrocki discussed his ambitions for regional integration with the Visegrad Group in his first international interview.

His win is seen as a setback for Poland's liberal coalition, aligning with figures like Hungary's Viktor Orban and reshaping Warsaw's foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)