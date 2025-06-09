Left Menu

Congress Unveils Booklet Exposing 'Unfulfilled Promises' of Modi's 11-Year Governance

The Congress released a booklet critiquing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year rule, emphasizing stagnant growth, unfulfilled promises, and rising hunger. Highlighting failure in indigenization and economic growth, the publication serves as a reminder of unmet commitments amidst growing inequality and unmet aspirations for development in India.

Updated: 09-06-2025 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Congress launched a booklet marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in power, critiquing stagnant growth rates and rising hunger and labeling his commitments as 'unfulfilled.' The booklet, titled '11 Saal, Jhoothe Vikaas ke Vade,' sheds light on the perceived shortcomings of the government.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, speaking on X, stated that the booklet commemorates some of the 'biggest lies of this Government,' while at a press conference, AICC research department head Rajeev Gowda accused the Modi government of propagating fake news and propaganda. He emphasized the opposition's role in communicating these realities to the public.

The detailed exposé, '11 Saal Jhoote Vikaas Ke Vaade,' criticizes the government on several fronts, including the indigenization of defense items and the unmet claims of economic growth and job creation. Highlighted are issues of malnutrition and poverty, calling attention to the government's failure to achieve its proclaimed development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

