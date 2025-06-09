Left Menu

Celebrating 11 Years of Modi Government's Transformative Journey

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has praised the BJP-led NDA government for its 11 years of committed service. Focusing on inclusive development and youth empowerment, the government has redefined India's socio-economic landscape through initiatives like Start-Up India and Digital India, boosting economic potential and supporting the middle class.

Updated: 09-06-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:11 IST
As the NDA government marks its first anniversary of the third consecutive term, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu applauded its dedication to national transformation and inclusive growth over the past 11 years.

Focusing on the Modi government's tenure since 2014, Khandu highlighted initiatives promoting service, dedication, and resolve to build a developed India, emphasizing youth empowerment and economic reforms.

Khandu praised progress in areas such as Ease of Doing Business and digital innovation while acknowledging the administration's support for the middle class and policy shifts from welfare to self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

