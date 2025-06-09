Celebrating 11 Years of Modi Government's Transformative Journey

As the NDA government marks its first anniversary of the third consecutive term, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu applauded its dedication to national transformation and inclusive growth over the past 11 years.

Focusing on the Modi government's tenure since 2014, Khandu highlighted initiatives promoting service, dedication, and resolve to build a developed India, emphasizing youth empowerment and economic reforms.

Khandu praised progress in areas such as Ease of Doing Business and digital innovation while acknowledging the administration's support for the middle class and policy shifts from welfare to self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)