BJP Expels Councillor Suman Tinku Rajora Amidst Allegations of Indiscipline

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled Councillor Suman Tinku Rajora for a period of six years, citing anti-party activities as the primary reason. According to a letter from the party, Rajora voted against BJP lines in the Rohini Zone of the municipal corporation.

The decision followed an investigation where Rajora allegedly admitted to this breach of party discipline. State President Virendra Sachdeva, acting in line with the party's constitution, enforced the termination of Rajora's primary membership. Rajora previously belonged to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before joining BJP earlier this year.

This move from the BJP comes as the party prepares for the upcoming elections on June 12 for the roles of chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Standing Committee of the MCD. Rajora, when contacted, claimed ignorance of her expulsion and denied the accusations, labeling them as baseless. The BJP currently holds a majority with 117 councillors, while AAP's numbers have dwindled after various defections and political shifts.

