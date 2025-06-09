Amid easing tensions between New Delhi and Beijing, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Monday the potential revival of the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika. Speaking at the 'Forum of the Future-2050,' Lavrov described this as a significant step towards fostering regional cooperation and forming a multi-polar Eurasian architecture.

The last meeting at the foreign ministers' level within the RIC format occurred over two years ago. The diplomatic freeze followed the deadly Galwan Valley standoff in 2020. However, recent dialogues between Chinese and Indian officials reflect a stabilizing situation that may soon allow a resumption of joint activities.

The forum, inspired by Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, aims to spark continental processes and includes notable attendees like Elon Musk's father, Erol Musk. The potential rejuvenation of the RIC could play a crucial role in advancing these efforts.

