Canada's Strategic Military Shift: Beyond US Dependency

Canada will meet NATO's 2% GDP military spending target earlier than planned and move away from reliance on the US for defense. Prime Minister Mark Carney aims to diversify procurement with a focus on the EU, amidst global geopolitical changes and increased pressures from NATO and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:16 IST
Canada plans to achieve NATO's 2% GDP military spending target by early next year, according to Prime Minister Mark Carney. This move signifies a shift from previous timelines, prompted by aging military infrastructure and equipment hindering preparedness.

Carney announced intentions to diversify Canada's defense spending, reducing dependency on the United States. Instead, Canada aims to strengthen ties with the European Union. This announcement coincides with Canada's upcoming hosting of the Group of Seven summit and precedes the NATO summit in Europe.

Amid global geopolitical shifts, Carney emphasized Canada's need to reevaluate its alliances and defense strategies. European allies have already ramped up military investments in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, signaling a changing international dynamic.

