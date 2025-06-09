Akhilesh Yadav Demands Government Accountability After Two Decades of Rule

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique against both the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments on Monday, calling for a comprehensive evaluation of their governance over the past 20 years. Yadav highlighted the need for accountability, particularly in education and employment sectors, questioning the effectiveness of attracting investment to the region.

Yadav's remarks coincided with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) marking 11 years at the helm in New Delhi and nine years under Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh. He raised concerns about the apparent lack of coordination between state and central administrations, citing discrepancies in ongoing schemes as evidence of such failings.

Addressing reporters, Yadav pointed out that despite promises, the schemes reflect a disconnect between Delhi and Lucknow. His comments came as BJP President JP Nadda praised the government's 'unimaginable' achievements under PM Modi, who has served since 2014, with a recently released e-book celebrating the accomplishments over the past decade.

