Diplomatic Talks: South Korea and China's Leaders to Confer

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung is set to hold a telephonic conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This call marks a step in Lee's diplomatic engagements since taking office on June 4, following an election necessitated by the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 07:50 IST
South Korea's newly inaugurated President Lee Jae-myung is taking strides on the diplomatic front. He is scheduled to have a pivotal telephone discussion with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. This was disclosed by YTN TV.

Lee assumed office on June 4, commenced by a swift election after the previous leader, Yoon Suk Yeol, was ousted due to a failed attempt to impose martial law. Since his inauguration, Lee has already engaged with notable international leaders in the United States and Japan.

The upcoming conversation with Xi is set for 11:30 a.m. local time (0230 GMT) and signifies the deep economic ties between the two nations, with China being South Korea's largest trading partner.

