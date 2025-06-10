Left Menu

High Stakes: Sara Duterte Faces Impeachment Trial

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte faces an impeachment trial that could lead to her political downfall. If convicted, she faces a lifetime ban from politics. The proceedings impact the future political landscape of the Philippines and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's administration. Duterte denies allegations of corruption and misconduct.

Updated: 10-06-2025 12:49 IST
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte stands at the center of a high-stakes impeachment trial, which could impose a lifetime political ban on her if she is found guilty of high crimes and betrayal of public trust. The outcome of the trial could significantly impact the political landscape in the Philippines.

This trial holds particular weight for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has remained distanced from the proceedings initiated by his allies. With aspirations for the presidency herself, Duterte's political future hangs in the balance, while Marcos aims to influence his successor to counteract Duterte's ambitions should she be cleared.

Duterte's legal team firmly denies accusations of financial misconduct and threats against Marcos and other political figures. Her impeachment trial comes after a strong showing by her allies in recent midterms, underscoring her continued influence despite previous tensions with Marcos and her father's legal troubles with the International Criminal Court.

