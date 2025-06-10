Disputed Death Toll Sparks Political Outcry

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Uttar Pradesh government of misleading the public about the death toll in the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede. In a post on X, Yadav cited a BBC report claiming 82 deaths, a figure much higher than the official count of 37. He emphasized the importance of uncovering and sharing the truth.

Yadav criticized the ruling BJP for providing misleading statistics and urged the party, its leaders, and supporters to engage in self-reflection. He questioned the ethics of downplaying such a tragic event and raised concerns over false statements being made on the legislative floor.

The SP leader demanded transparency regarding the compensation process for stampede victims, questioning the methods of cash distribution and the lack of documented authorization. He called this report the beginning of a deeper inquiry into the systemic issues that allowed misinformation to thrive during the Maha Kumbh event.

