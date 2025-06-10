Jaishankar Strengthens EU Ties Through Strategic Meetings
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with European Parliament members and Indian diaspora during his Belgium and Luxembourg visit. He discussed bilateral cooperation and security issues with his Belgium counterpart and planned to enhance relations with EU and France, focusing on trade, technology, and counter-terrorism policy.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar continues to strengthen India's diplomatic ties during his European tour, engaging with EU members and the Indian community in Belgium and Luxembourg.
In recent meetings, Jaishankar met influential European leaders including David McAllister, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Sandro Gozi, and Greek MP Nikos Papandreou. These discussions paved the way for further cooperation across various sectors, particularly trade and technology.
In Belgium, Jaishankar held discussions with his Belgian counterpart, Maxime Prevot, to enhance bilateral relations. The agenda included trade, technology, security, and clean energy. This visit marks an ongoing effort to affirm India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism and strengthen ties with EU and France.
