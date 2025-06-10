Left Menu

Bitcoin Scandal Triggers Political Upheaval in Czech Republic

Czechia swears in a new justice minister amid a political crisis ignited by a bitcoin donation scandal. The ministry had sold bitcoins worth near one billion Czech koruna, allegedly received from a convicted criminal. The scandal pressures the ruling coalition, with a no-confidence vote looming.

  • Country:
  • Czechia

Czech President Petr Pavel has taken decisive action by swearing in a new justice minister, Eva Decroix, to navigate the political turbulence caused by a bitcoin-related scandal.

The previous minister, Pavel Blazek, resigned amid opposition criticism over the ministry's acceptance and subsequent sale of bitcoins worth almost one billion Czech koruna. The bitcoins were donated by an individual previously convicted of drug offenses, adding complexity to the controversy.

The opposition has not only accused Blazek of potential money laundering but is also pushing for the government's resignation. This political discord occurs ahead of parliamentary elections, with major party ANO leading in polls.

