Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Historic Stand Against Terrorism

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared the Pahalgam attack as an assault on India's social unity in his Dehradun address. Following the attack, Operation Sindoor marked the most significant anti-terrorism action in Indian history, targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK as a retaliatory response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:02 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Historic Stand Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the Pahalgam terror attack as an affront to India's social unity. Addressing an audience in Dehradun, Singh emphasized that India's retort, Operation Sindoor, was the fiercest stand against terrorism ever recorded in the nation's history.

Reflecting on the Pahalgam incident, where terrorists discriminated against victims based on religion, Singh stated that India's response did not consider such divisions but rather focused on the perpetrators' deeds. This significant shift in governmental approach is attributed to the strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Operation Sindoor, which commenced on May 7, targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. It resonated as a 'big and tough action,' marking a pivotal change in India's national security strategy and setting a new precedent for handling terrorism.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025