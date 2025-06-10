Operation Sindoor: A Historic Stand Against Terrorism

In a bold statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the Pahalgam terror attack as an affront to India's social unity. Addressing an audience in Dehradun, Singh emphasized that India's retort, Operation Sindoor, was the fiercest stand against terrorism ever recorded in the nation's history.

Reflecting on the Pahalgam incident, where terrorists discriminated against victims based on religion, Singh stated that India's response did not consider such divisions but rather focused on the perpetrators' deeds. This significant shift in governmental approach is attributed to the strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Operation Sindoor, which commenced on May 7, targeted nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. It resonated as a 'big and tough action,' marking a pivotal change in India's national security strategy and setting a new precedent for handling terrorism.