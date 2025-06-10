Assam's Beef Controversy: A New Political Weapon?
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses beef of being 'weaponised' against Hindus during Eid. He urges Assamese people to adopt a non-compromising stance against illegal foreigners, citing global sympathizers. He highlights the need for local community support and government intervention to address these issues effectively.
In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raises alarms over the use of beef as a 'weapon against Hindus' following Eid celebrations. Highlighting incidents where beef was allegedly discarded in public spaces, Sarma states these actions disrupt communal harmony and urges immediate action.
Emphasizing the struggles against illegal foreigners, Sarma calls on Assamese citizens to adopt a 'non-compromising' approach. He criticizes local opposition and highlights the need for stronger community and government collaboration to safeguard the state's interests.
Sarma plans to leverage existing laws to manage illegal immigration, emphasizing the need for broader community engagement in legal processes. He underscores the importance of legal representation to better articulate Assamese concerns in court.
