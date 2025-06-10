CPI(ML) Gears Up for Big Leap in Bihar Elections
CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya announced plans to contest 40-45 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, tripling their previous tally. As a major player in the INDIA bloc, the party aims to reshape power dynamics. Their campaign 'Badlo Sarkar, Badlo Bihar' targets the Nitish Kumar government.
CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has declared ambitious plans for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, aiming to contest 40-45 seats—more than three times its past performance.
At a press conference, Bhattacharya emphasized that CPI(ML) Liberation, a significant component of the INDIA bloc, seeks to strengthen its position in the state legislature, currently holding 11 out of 243 seats.
Launching a statewide campaign dubbed 'Badlo Sarkar, Badlo Bihar', Bhattacharya criticized the Nitish Kumar government for feudal oppression and disorder, while accusing the central NDA of constitutional violations amid diplomatic setbacks.
