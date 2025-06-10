CPI(ML) Gears Up for Big Leap in Bihar Elections

CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has declared ambitious plans for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, aiming to contest 40-45 seats—more than three times its past performance.

At a press conference, Bhattacharya emphasized that CPI(ML) Liberation, a significant component of the INDIA bloc, seeks to strengthen its position in the state legislature, currently holding 11 out of 243 seats.

Launching a statewide campaign dubbed 'Badlo Sarkar, Badlo Bihar', Bhattacharya criticized the Nitish Kumar government for feudal oppression and disorder, while accusing the central NDA of constitutional violations amid diplomatic setbacks.

