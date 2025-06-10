Left Menu

CPI(ML) Gears Up for Big Leap in Bihar Elections

CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya announced plans to contest 40-45 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, tripling their previous tally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:34 IST
CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has declared ambitious plans for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, aiming to contest 40-45 seats—more than three times its past performance.

At a press conference, Bhattacharya emphasized that CPI(ML) Liberation, a significant component of the INDIA bloc, seeks to strengthen its position in the state legislature, currently holding 11 out of 243 seats.

Launching a statewide campaign dubbed 'Badlo Sarkar, Badlo Bihar', Bhattacharya criticized the Nitish Kumar government for feudal oppression and disorder, while accusing the central NDA of constitutional violations amid diplomatic setbacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

