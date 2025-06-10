Robert Vadra's Legal Battle: A Web of Allegations and Denials

In a significant development, Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, did not comply with the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons on Tuesday in connection to a money laundering case involving alleged arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari.

Official sources indicated that the businessman requested rescheduling, and the ED will issue a new date soon. The probe agency intends to record Vadra's statement as part of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) proceedings, with plans to submit charges against him in court.

Vadra, who faces similar scrutiny in other financial investigations, argues these accusations are politically motivated. He, alongside his mother, has been previously interrogated in a separate land deal allegation in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Bhandari, who left for London in 2016, was recently favored by a UK court decision, complicating extradition efforts from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)