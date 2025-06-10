Left Menu

Robert Vadra's Legal Battle: A Web of Allegations and Denials

Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, skipped ED summons related to a money laundering case involving UK-based Sanjay Bhandari. The ED aims to record Vadra's statement under PMLA. Vadra refutes claims of owning a London property and alleges a political witch hunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:15 IST
Robert Vadra's Legal Battle: A Web of Allegations and Denials
Robert Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Robert Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, did not comply with the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons on Tuesday in connection to a money laundering case involving alleged arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari.

Official sources indicated that the businessman requested rescheduling, and the ED will issue a new date soon. The probe agency intends to record Vadra's statement as part of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) proceedings, with plans to submit charges against him in court.

Vadra, who faces similar scrutiny in other financial investigations, argues these accusations are politically motivated. He, alongside his mother, has been previously interrogated in a separate land deal allegation in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Bhandari, who left for London in 2016, was recently favored by a UK court decision, complicating extradition efforts from India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025