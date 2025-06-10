Anurag Thakur Criticizes AAP's Governance in Ludhiana West

In a strident criticism of the AAP government in Punjab, BJP MP and former union minister Anurag Thakur called on voters in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll to use their votes to express dissatisfaction with the incumbent government's record.

Thakur sharply criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration, accusing it of neglecting its promises, particularly the pledge to make Punjab a drug-free state. Instead, he argued, the situation has deteriorated with rampant drug use.

In praising the Modi government's achievements over 11 years, Thakur highlighted the doubling of medical colleges and growing global stature. He underscored that this progress signifies the government's dedication to turning India into a developed nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)