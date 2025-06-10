Anurag Thakur Criticizes AAP's Governance in Ludhiana West
BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticized the AAP government for failing to fulfill promises in Punjab. Thakur urged voters in Ludhiana West to express their dissatisfaction during the bypoll, highlighting issues such as drug problems and stalled development. He also emphasized the achievements of the Modi government over the past 11 years.
In a strident criticism of the AAP government in Punjab, BJP MP and former union minister Anurag Thakur called on voters in the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll to use their votes to express dissatisfaction with the incumbent government's record.
Thakur sharply criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration, accusing it of neglecting its promises, particularly the pledge to make Punjab a drug-free state. Instead, he argued, the situation has deteriorated with rampant drug use.
In praising the Modi government's achievements over 11 years, Thakur highlighted the doubling of medical colleges and growing global stature. He underscored that this progress signifies the government's dedication to turning India into a developed nation.
