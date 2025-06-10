Cost of Military Deployment to LA Protests Revealed

The Pentagon has reported that the deployment of National Guard members and Marines to protests over immigration raids in Los Angeles will incur a significant cost, amounting to USD 134 million.

This financial figure emerged after repeated inquiries during a congressional session on Tuesday. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, subjected to intense scrutiny, relied on insights from his acting comptroller, Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell, who presented the cost breakdown.

MacDonnell clarified that these expenses would be funded from operations and maintenance accounts. The disclosure raises questions about the budgetary implications of military involvement in civilian protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)