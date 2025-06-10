Left Menu

Cost of Military Deployment to LA Protests Revealed

The Pentagon disclosed that the deployment of National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles immigration raid protests will cost USD 134 million. This revelation came during a congressional session led by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and his acting comptroller, Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell, indicating the funds will be sourced from existing budgets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:16 IST
Cost of Military Deployment to LA Protests Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Pentagon has reported that the deployment of National Guard members and Marines to protests over immigration raids in Los Angeles will incur a significant cost, amounting to USD 134 million.

This financial figure emerged after repeated inquiries during a congressional session on Tuesday. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, subjected to intense scrutiny, relied on insights from his acting comptroller, Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell, who presented the cost breakdown.

MacDonnell clarified that these expenses would be funded from operations and maintenance accounts. The disclosure raises questions about the budgetary implications of military involvement in civilian protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025