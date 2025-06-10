Sanjay Singh: AAP's Fiery Critique of BJP's Rule

Sanjay Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP, launched a scathing critique of the BJP-led NDA government's 11-year tenure, blaming it for deteriorating public conditions and significant job losses. His remarks coincided with the BJP's celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership anniversary.

Addressing AAP workers in Uttar Pradesh, Singh alleged the government's agenda focuses on creating conflicts for political advantage rather than genuine development. He labeled the BJP as the 'Bharatiya Jhootha Party' over unfulfilled promises of job creation, lower inflation, and more.

Singh announced AAP's intention to vigorously contest the 2026 panchayat elections, highlighting issues like the recent teacher recruitment cancellation in UP and alleged corruption in government schemes like Ayushman Bharat. He called for direct elections of panchayat leaders to combat vote manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)