Indian Army to Join Khaan Quest Military Exercise in Mongolia

The Indian Army is preparing to join a multinational military exercise named Exercise Khaan Quest in Mongolia, as reported by officials on Tuesday.

Scheduled from June 14-28, 2025, the aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability among the armed forces of the participating countries.

According to a post on X by the Indian Army, the 22nd edition of the exercise will focus on fostering collaboration and synergy among forces during peacekeeping missions in a multinational context.

