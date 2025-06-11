Left Menu

Indian Army to Join Khaan Quest Military Exercise in Mongolia

Indian Army will participate in the 22nd edition of Exercise Khaan Quest, a multinational military exercise in Mongolia. This event, spanning June 14-28, 2025, aims to enhance the interoperability of international armed forces, fostering cooperation in peacekeeping operations.

Indian Army to Join Khaan Quest Military Exercise in Mongolia
  • India

The Indian Army is preparing to join a multinational military exercise named Exercise Khaan Quest in Mongolia, as reported by officials on Tuesday.

Scheduled from June 14-28, 2025, the aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability among the armed forces of the participating countries.

According to a post on X by the Indian Army, the 22nd edition of the exercise will focus on fostering collaboration and synergy among forces during peacekeeping missions in a multinational context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

