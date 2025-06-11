Justice Department Firings Shake Trump Investigations

The U.S. Justice Department has dismissed two additional employees involved in key investigations surrounding former President Donald Trump. These firings contribute to a total of 17 dismissals from former Special Counsel Jack Smith's prosecutorial team, signaling potential changes in investigatory priorities.

The two individuals fired on Monday, one a former lawyer on Smith's team and another a support staff member, were let go by order of Attorney General Pam Bondi. Such personnel changes have sparked discussions about potential political bias, especially considering the former lawyer's role in prosecuting January 6 Capitol rioters.

This move comes in the wake of broader dismissals, with 14 attorneys let go on January 27. The Justice Department has maintained silence on the matter, while former President Trump continues to assert political motivations behind his legal challenges, accusations refuted by Smith's team in court documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)