Left Menu

Justice Department Firings Shake Trump Investigations

The U.S. Justice Department dismissed two more employees involved in investigations related to Donald Trump. This brings the total to 17 dismissals from former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team. The firings were ordered by Attorney General Pam Bondi, raising questions of political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 03:11 IST
Justice Department Firings Shake Trump Investigations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has dismissed two additional employees involved in key investigations surrounding former President Donald Trump. These firings contribute to a total of 17 dismissals from former Special Counsel Jack Smith's prosecutorial team, signaling potential changes in investigatory priorities.

The two individuals fired on Monday, one a former lawyer on Smith's team and another a support staff member, were let go by order of Attorney General Pam Bondi. Such personnel changes have sparked discussions about potential political bias, especially considering the former lawyer's role in prosecuting January 6 Capitol rioters.

This move comes in the wake of broader dismissals, with 14 attorneys let go on January 27. The Justice Department has maintained silence on the matter, while former President Trump continues to assert political motivations behind his legal challenges, accusations refuted by Smith's team in court documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025