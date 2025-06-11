Tusk's Future in Jeopardy: Facing a Crucial Confidence Vote

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk faces a pivotal vote of confidence in parliament this Wednesday, following the unexpected defeat of his favoured presidential candidate, Rafal Trzaskowski. The vote, requested by Tusk, aims to solidify his position as the leader of the nation amid rising political pressure.

Despite the setback in the presidential race, Tusk is expected to secure the vote in the Sejm, where his government holds a significant majority. However, the narrow loss has unsettled his coalition, prompting reevaluation of Tusk's leadership and strategy. Tusk insists the confidence vote marks a proactive step rather than a defensive move.

As political divisions deepen, critics increasingly blame Tusk for Trzaskowski's defeat and question the coalition's effectiveness. The outcome could trigger early elections, potentially benefiting the national conservative Law and Justice party and its far-right allies. Tusk's challenge remains keeping his coalition united and addressing criticism of his leadership.