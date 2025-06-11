PM Modi Engages All-Party Delegation in Operation Sindoor Debrief

In a pivotal session on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a comprehensive debrief with an all-party delegation, spearheaded by Janata Dal United (JDU) MP Sanjay Jha. The discussion primarily centered around India's ambitious global outreach campaign, Operation Sindoor, aimed at strengthening international ties.

The meeting saw a diverse representation, with members submitting a feedback report to Modi. Highlighting the event, Jha stated, "Yesterday, the Prime Minister called all the MPs and took feedback from everyone," emphasizing Modi's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and readiness to treat any border terrorist activity as an act of war.

Additionally, Jha lauded Modi for his persistent engagement with the delegates, echoing sentiments of India's growing economic stature in the global arena as the fourth-largest economy. The all-party delegation, which traveled under Operation Sindoor, conveyed successes in diminishing the potency of nuclear blackmail tactics, appreciated the PM's receptiveness, and collaborative spirit.

