PM Modi Engages All-Party Delegation in Operation Sindoor Debrief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a debriefing with an all-party delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Jha on India's Operation Sindoor. The meeting focused on global outreach, counter-terrorism, and India's economic stance. Delegates appreciated Modi's openness to feedback and suggestions on international diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:28 IST
JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal session on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a comprehensive debrief with an all-party delegation, spearheaded by Janata Dal United (JDU) MP Sanjay Jha. The discussion primarily centered around India's ambitious global outreach campaign, Operation Sindoor, aimed at strengthening international ties.

The meeting saw a diverse representation, with members submitting a feedback report to Modi. Highlighting the event, Jha stated, "Yesterday, the Prime Minister called all the MPs and took feedback from everyone," emphasizing Modi's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and readiness to treat any border terrorist activity as an act of war.

Additionally, Jha lauded Modi for his persistent engagement with the delegates, echoing sentiments of India's growing economic stature in the global arena as the fourth-largest economy. The all-party delegation, which traveled under Operation Sindoor, conveyed successes in diminishing the potency of nuclear blackmail tactics, appreciated the PM's receptiveness, and collaborative spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

