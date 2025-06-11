Congress Expels Laxman Singh for Anti-Party Activities

In a decisive move on Wednesday, the Indian National Congress expelled Laxman Singh, a former MLA from Madhya Pradesh, for six years owing to his involvement in anti-party activities.

Laxman Singh, who is also the sibling of senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, faced expulsion following recommendations from the state PCC that were subsequently validated by the Congress' Disciplinary Action Committee.

Laxman Singh, an experienced political figure who tasted victory as an MP and MLA multiple times, previously shifted allegiance to the BJP in 2004 before rejoining Congress in 2013. The specifics of his alleged anti-party behavior remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)