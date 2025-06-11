Left Menu

ABVP Activists Clash with BJP Over Tricolour Respect in Rajouri

A group of ABVP activists disrupted a BJP meeting in Rajouri, protesting against perceived disrespect to the national flag. A viral video showed their confrontation with BJP leaders, who assured the party's commitment to respecting the tricolour. The incident highlighted the importance of national symbols.

Rajouri | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:50 IST
A protest erupted in Rajouri as ABVP activists stormed a BJP gathering, alleging disrespect towards the national flag.

The protest was sparked by abandoned tricolours found near the meeting venue, leading to charged exchanges with BJP members.

BJP leader Rajinder Gupta attempted to placate the activists, reaffirming respect for the national symbol and denying any intentional disrespect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

