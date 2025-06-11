Tobacco Turmoil: Political Tensions Over Farmer Support

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has raised serious accusations against the TDP-led NDA government for allegedly neglecting tobacco farmers, resulting in plummeted prices and multiple farmer suicides. He insists on immediate government intervention through AP Markfed to ensure Minimum Price Support (MSP) for struggling farmers.

During his visit to Podili in Prakasam district, Reddy highlighted the drastic fall in prices from Rs 360 to Rs 240 per kg and demanded that the government secure a price of Rs 280 per kg. He criticized the NDA coalition for increasing crop areas without providing market backup, procuring significantly less tobacco than projected.

Political tensions escalated as women protesters at Podili demanded an apology from Reddy for alleged insulting remarks, resulting in violent clashes. Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh condemned the attack, claiming YSRCP activists targeted the protesters and policemen, injuring several individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)