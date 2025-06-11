Left Menu

Tobacco Turmoil: Political Tensions Over Farmer Support

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the TDP-led NDA government of neglecting tobacco farmers, causing a price drop and farmer suicides. He urged intervention through AP Markfed for Minimum Price Support. Political tensions rose during Reddy's visit to Podili, leading to protests and violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:51 IST
Tobacco Turmoil: Political Tensions Over Farmer Support
YSRCP chief
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has raised serious accusations against the TDP-led NDA government for allegedly neglecting tobacco farmers, resulting in plummeted prices and multiple farmer suicides. He insists on immediate government intervention through AP Markfed to ensure Minimum Price Support (MSP) for struggling farmers.

During his visit to Podili in Prakasam district, Reddy highlighted the drastic fall in prices from Rs 360 to Rs 240 per kg and demanded that the government secure a price of Rs 280 per kg. He criticized the NDA coalition for increasing crop areas without providing market backup, procuring significantly less tobacco than projected.

Political tensions escalated as women protesters at Podili demanded an apology from Reddy for alleged insulting remarks, resulting in violent clashes. Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh condemned the attack, claiming YSRCP activists targeted the protesters and policemen, injuring several individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025