Tusk's Fight: A Coalition on the Brink

Prime Minister Donald Tusk is battling to shore up his coalition government in the face of growing political challenges. On Wednesday, he sought a vote of confidence in parliament after a setback involving the defeat of his ally, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, by nationalist historian Karol Nawrocki.

Tusk's plea for support comes at a time when political pressures are mounting, with doubts about his leadership from within his own coalition. The loss of Trzaskowski to a candidate backed by US President Donald Trump underscores the tension between Tusk's centrist vision and the rising nationalist opposition.

Despite the obstacles, Tusk remains resolute, even as questions arise about whether he can advance his agenda before the next election in 2027. With plans for government reconstruction and a unified message campaign, Tusk is striving to maintain control in a politically fractured nation.

